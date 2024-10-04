Bills’ promising rookie safety to make first career start vs. Texans
The unwavering presence of the injury bug has necessitated that the Buffalo Bills defense operate with a ‘next man up’ philosophy throughout the early weeks of the 2024 season, and this will again be the case in the team’s Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans, as starting safety Taylor Rapp has already been ruled out with the concussion that prompted his departure from the Bills’ Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Cole Bishop filled in for Rapp after his exit, and per head coach Sean McDermott, he’ll do so again this week in what will serve as the 21-year-old’s first career start.
McDermott confirmed that it will be Bishop filling Rapp’s spot in the lineup this week during his Friday media availability, later reflecting on the rookie’s performance on 41 snaps in lieu of the veteran in Week 4.
“First game experience,” McDermott said. “That’s always a journey, right? When you’re playing in your first NFL game. I thought he had some really good plays, and then some plays that he wants back. Some of them were just something, just base fundamentals. So he’ll adjust, and he’s going to be fine.”
Bishop tallied six tackles in the loss, with Pro Football Focus crediting him with one reception allowed. His rookie campaign has not necessarily gone as anticipated since Buffalo selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft; initially expected to compete for a starting job in training camp, he suffered an early shoulder injury that all but eliminated him from the battle before it truly got underway. He was inactive in Week 1 before making his NFL debut in a Week 2 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins, logging a tackle and impressive pass breakup on six snaps.
A 6-foot-2 defender who is as comfortable in deep coverage as he is in the box, Bishop seems like a tailormade fit in a Bills defense that likes to use its safeties interchangeably. Growing pains are to be expected, but Buffalo views the rookie as a potential long-term answer at the position; his receiving first-team, live-game reps now should ultimately benefit his development. He’ll have his hands full this week as he and the rest of the Bills’ secondary attempt to limit a Houston passing attack headlined by the likes of Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell.
