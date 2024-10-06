Bills vs. Texans: Score prediction for hotly anticipated Week 5 showdown
Week 4 wasn't pretty for the Buffalo Bills (a 35-10 drubbing from the Baltimore Ravens), but the three weeks prior were a dominant showing from a team many counted out heading into the 2024 season. The Houston Texans, conversely, battled through a close win against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Now the Bills travel to Houston in a battle of 3-1 teams that can set either team up in a good spot moving forward.
The Texans' run defense has allowed 4.7 yards per attempt to opposing backs this season (eighth worst in the league), which is where the Bills' offense can take control of this game. James Cook is averaging an impressive 4.5 yards per carry this season, something the team should lean on to not only attack a Houston deficiency, but to manage the clock and keep the injury-plagued Bills defense off the field as much as possible. The duo of Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs (with the added element of the returning Tank Dell) is dangerous, both ranking top ten in the league in receptions; however, they'll be going up against one of the league's best cornerback tandems in Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas. Houston has deployed Diggs in the slot a bit this season, but with Dell back in the lineup, the two perimeter corners will have their hands full regardless.
When comparing these teams, the Bills' ability to run the ball with Cook and, of course, Josh Allen, plays directly into the Texans' weakness. On the flip side, the Texans' strength on offense is their passing attack; however, the Bills have been fantastic in pass defense, shutting down some elite receivers to lackluster production. Marvin Harrison Jr. Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill are among the pass-catchers who have had poor games against the Buffalo secondary this season.
Bills vs. Texans final score prediction
This game is shaping up to be close. The potential for drama is uncertain with the Stefon Diggs situation, yet the Texans seem to be framing it as a revenge game. Emotions will likely be high on both sides of the ball, but Buffalo could manage the clock and pace by leaning on its ability to run the ball. Expect a Cook-heavy attack given Houston's weaknesses and the injury to Khalil Shakir, and as we've seen in past weeks, Buffalo now has the ability to win when relying on the ground game. Bills win, 27 - 23.
