Bills fans donate to cause backed by Tyler Bass after game-winning field goal
Tyler Bass, despite a string of struggles dating back to last season, answered the call when his team needed him most, nailing a franchise-record 61-yard kick to secure a 30-27 victory for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 9 clash with the Miami Dolphins.
And the Buffalo faithful, as they are wont to do, are making their gratitude known by donating to an effort close to the veteran kicker’s heart.
The Ten Lives Club cat adoption group has received a flood of donations in the hours following Bass’ kick, with the group posting on Twitter Sunday night that it had received $7,000 in donations. WIVB's Marlee Tuskes reports that a portion of the donations are in increments of $61, the length of the game-winning kick.
The Ten Lives Club describes itself as a “non-kill, non-profit cat adoption group devoted to reducing the number of cats euthanized each year due to overpopulation and lack of space in shelters.” Bills Mafia has raised funds for the effort on behalf of Bass in the past, donating over $400,000 to the group after the kicker’s missed field goal in Buffalo’s 2023 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs; that fundraising effort resulted in the Ten Lives Club naming its shelter the “Tyler Bass Adoption Center.” If you’d like to take part in the latest donating frenzy, you can do so by clicking here.
Bass’ kick, in addition to being historic, was emotional, as he has struggled to kick off the 2024 campaign. His play hadn’t been stellar in the leadup to the final moment of Sunday’s game, either, as he missed a third-quarter extra point before hitting the upright on another; his confidence didn’t waver, however, setting the stage for him to secure the victory for the Bills in the game’s final seconds.
Now known nationally for their compassion and fundraising efforts, Bills Mafia first started donating to charitable organizations in 2017 after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led a come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens, their win allowing Buffalo to qualify for the playoffs and, thus, break its 17-year postseason drought. Bills fans thanked Dalton by donating to his foundation, ultimately raising over $400,000 for the organization; the Buffalo faithful has since donated to foundations and efforts backed by the likes of Lamar Jackson, Keon Coleman, and Josh Allen, amongst several other players.
The fanbase has donated, in total, over a million dollars to various causes over the years, with its latest effort in support of Bass serving as a perfect example of what sets Buffalo fans apart from others across the league.
