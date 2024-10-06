What WR Stefon Diggs said about beating former team in Bills’ 23-20 loss to Texans
The eyes of the national media were on NRG Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kicked off their Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans, with fans and pundits alike eager to see how Houston wideout Stefon Diggs would perform in his ‘revenge’ game against his former club.
Diggs, who was traded from the Bills to the Texans this past offseason, cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL throughout his time in Buffalo, catching 445 passes for 5,372 yards and 37 scores over four seasons as he earned two All-Pro and four Pro Bowl nods. His departure from One Bills Drive was unexpected and unceremonious, with the Week 5 matchup with Houston being one that many members of the Buffalo faithful immediately circled when the team’s 2024 schedule was released.
It’s one that the receiver himself quickly identified, as he was eager to perform well against his former club (despite the team initially having no desire to trade him and the wideout later saying that he was traded because he himself “wanted [things] to shake”). He was able to construct a performance worthy of his resume in the contest, leading his team in both receptions and yards as he caught six passes for 82 yards. He played an important role in Houston’s 23-20 win, with the Bills falling to 3-2 on the season as a result of the matchup.
Diggs spoke to reporters after the game, telling reporters that he hid how important this matchup was to him from his teammates and was, thus, moved by their effort in the win.
“Honestly, it meant a lot to me,” Diggs said, per The Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald. “Held it in all week, energy-wise, try not to bring it up too much. Obviously we had an interview early in the week, I just try to keep it professional. Obviously in the back of my mind, it meant a lot to me, wanted to do more showing than telling.”
He went on to speak about the emotions on his mind entering Week 5; though he admits he’s a generally emotional player, this game did mean something extra to him.
“Always," Diggs said. "I play with a lot of passion and a lot of love. I can’t say I didn’t think about this game when I got traded. Wondered if we played them, and then obviously it was on the schedule. I take it one game at a time, and I knew when this game came about, I was just trying to take advantage and get a win for my team. Obviously it’s emotional, I play with a lot of emotions.”
Diggs’ absence, conversely, was felt by Buffalo, as quarterback Josh Allen connected for just four completions with his wide receivers on 18 attempts. Should Diggs face off against his former club again this season, it will be in a playoff clash.
