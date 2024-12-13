Joining Bills' ownership group 'dream come true' for retired US Soccer star
The U.S. National Team's former starting striker is moving from the pitch to the gridiron, but not as a player.
New Jersey-born Jozy Altidore is one of 10 different parties who have purchased minority ownership stakes in the Buffalo Bills. After being announced as a new partner, the 35-year-old Altidore addressed the news on the social media site now known as X.
"Joining the @BuffaloBills family as part of their ownership group is a dream come true! As a longtime football fan, this is a milestone I’ve always aspired to. Huge thanks to all the #BillsMafia for the warm welcome. Excited for this new adventure! Let’s go, Bills," said Altidore in an X post.
Altidore, who made 115 career appearances for the national team, may also be known by some of the region's sports fans from his six years competing for MLS franchise Toronto FC.
Bills' team owners Terry and Kim Pegula reportedly sold off 20.6 percent of minority stakes, including a 10.6 percent share to a nine-member consortium that features Altidore along with former NBA stars Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, who spent the bulk of their playing careers with the Toronto Raptors.
Altidore kicked off his professional career with the New York Red Bulls prior to a seven-year stay in Europe that began with Villarreal in 2008. He returned to Major League Soccer in 2015, competing for Toronto FC through 2021.
According to the New York Times, citing a team source, the Pegula netted $927 million from the 20.6 percent sell-off. That's a tremendous return considering they bought the team for $1.4 billion in cash 12 years ago.
