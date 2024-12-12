How much snow forced Bills to cancel Thursday's practice?
Heavy lake effect snow is back in Orchard Park for the second time in less than two weeks.
After hitting Highmark Stadium prior to the December 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the weather is affecting the Buffalo Bills' preparations for the December 15 road matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Due to the inclement weather, the Bills were unable to hold a normal practice on Thursday. Instead of traveling to One Bills Drive in treacherous conditions, players were able to remain home and connect virtually.
"Today’s practice has been canceled & the team is meeting virtually due to inclement weather," said the Bills in a statement on the social media site now known as X.
As of 10 a.m. ET, Orchard Park had been covered in 24 inches of snow according to WGRZ meteorologist Patrick Hammer, who promised "more to come." Ten minutes after Buffalo announced the practice cancellation, WGRZ updated the snow total to 30 inches.
The good news is that Buffalo doesn't have to hastily dig out and prepare the stadium for a home game this week. The Bills (10-3) are scheduled to face the Lions (12-1) on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET at Ford Field. Although Hammer projects the "roads may still be slow" on Friday, the conditions should allow for the team to fly out on Saturday.
During the 2022 season, the Bills escaped the snow by bolting to Detroit and taking their home game against the Cleveland Browns with them. Although Buffalo sacrificed home field advantage, the venue change allowed the game to remain on a Sunday, November 20. The Bills were back in Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day battle against the Lions four days later.
Five weeks later, Buffalo was stuck in Chicago after their Christmas Eve game against the Beras due to weather-related travel conditions in Western New York.
This past January, a snowstorm forced the NFL to push the Bills' AFC Wildcard Game off Sunday to a Monday evening.
It's simply that time of year again in Orchard Park.
