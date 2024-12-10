Sean McDermott recognizes 'good sign' from Amari Cooper's Week 14 effort
The Josh Allen-Amari Cooper connection appears to have reached a new level of potency.
In what was Cooper's fifth appearance since being traded to the Buffalo Bills, the battle-tested wide receiver made six catches for 95 yards and was targeted more often than any Bills' pass-catcher in a game this season. Allen threw Cooper's way 14 times in the 44-42 setback to the Los Angeles Rams although not every ball was catchable.
"I think it's a good sign. There is a chemistry there that's been born. Is it complete? Probably not. They would probably tell you that. They're still working through some things as you saw in the game yesterday. I think that'll continue to grow," said head coach Sean McDermott while addressing reporters virtually on Monday.
The 30-year-old Cooper; who has seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his credit, has the ability to make the difficult catch look routine. He brings a true WR1 pedigree to the Bills' receiving corps, helping to open up more options for Allen.
"The great part about it is, Josh, we've all seen it, he's going to the receiver that he should go to. He's going through his progressions," said McDermott.
Cooper, who can create separation better than most, has been there for Allen in key spots and has seemingly made it easier to stretch the field in the passing game. He has 26+ yard receptions in three of five games. Seventy-five percent of Cooper's catches as a Bill have resulted in first downs.
After missing two games due to a wrist injury, Cooper has made multiple receptions in all three games since returning to the lineup.
RELATED: Sean McDermott tries to explain how Bills lost despite scoring 42 points
Meanwhile, Allen continues to show his growth as a passer.
"Josh has done a phenomenal job all year, really where the read is supposed to take him that's where he's throwing the ball," said McDermott.
Allen has connected with 11 different receivers on touchdown passes this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —