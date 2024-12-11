What Sean McDermott said about Bills' special teams coordinator after miscues
The Buffalo Bills have had their share of issues on special teams this season, especially in the Week 14 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Bills allowed a punt block for a touchdown in the eventual 44-42 setback and later proceeded to completely botch the final play of the game with the Rams punting it away on fourth down.
It was an ugly performance by a unit that has been one of the NFL's least efficient in kick coverage this year. Buffalo ranks 30th on the circuit in kickoff return average (32.0) allowed.
Naturally, reporters questioned special teams coach Matthew Smiley's role in the breakdowns, but head coach Sean McDermott wasn't willing to criticize any individuals. McDermott stood by his assistant coach, who is an original member of his Bills' staff.
"Yes," said McDermott when asked if he still had confidence in Smiley.
When McDermott built his initial staff in 2017, Smiley joined the organization as assistant special teams coordinator under Heath Farwell. He was elevated to his current role in 2022 as Farwell was seemingly forced out after the "13 Seconds" debacle against the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to McDermott, Smiley is capable of making any necessary corrections.
"It's important to him. It's something that he takes very seriously. He works extremely hard at it," said McDermott. "There's a lot of things that he's built up, a good rapport with the players, and we've got some young players on those, on some of those units as well. I'm confident in Coach Smiley.”
Despite the vote of confidence from the head coach, it's not irrational to wonder if Smiley will be back for a ninth season in 2025.
