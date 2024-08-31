Bills' rookie return specialist laboring on Labor Day Weekend
The Buffalo Bills are off for the final weekend of the summer, which is also the final NFL-less one until February, but rookie return specialist Brandon Codrington is still working in Orchard Park.
After being traded from the New York Jets on roster cutdown day, Codrington is in the process of adjusting to a new team as well as a new venue, which features unrivaled wind patterns that have baffled kickers and returners for decades. The undrafted small-school product has experienced a whirlwind of a week that started in Florham Park and wound up in windy Orchard Park.
"I feel like today [was the windiest]. I dropped my first kickoff return. Just the wind's a little different here. I just have to get adjusted. I just came back from the stadium, actually. Just caught some punts in the stadium, just trying to get adjusted to that," said Codrington after Thursday's practice.
As far as adjusting to the conditions at Highmark Stadium, Codrington suggests that a high volume of practice reps is the only solution.
"It's not something you can watch film on. You just have to get a feel for it. I'm gonna try and go down there as much as I can, especially this weekend when everybody goes home. Try to stay after and gets reps at it, so I'm ready for next week," said Codrington.
In preseason play with the Jets, Codrington totaled 158 return yards, including a 31-yard punt return and a 63-yard gain on the new kickoff play. Over eight run backs (6 PR, 2 KOR), Pro Football Focus credited the North Carolina Central product with creating 15 missed tackles.
RELATED: Beane explains Bills' attraction to HBCU rookie acquired by intra-division trade
"I actually feel I can be more successful. I feel I didn't do as good as I really could've did," said Codrington. "I feel like it's just really punt returning. I've been doing it since my freshman year of college. I led the state in kickoff returns in high school, my senior year. I'm naturally a returner. This new rule, it's another opportunity for punt returners."
The eager rookie is in line for the team's return specialist role come Week 1. The Bills open the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 8 at 1 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —