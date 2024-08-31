Bills Central

Tracking where every Buffalo Bills' roster cut has since landed

Fourteen of the Buffalo Bills' 34 cuts are currently on the team's Practice Squad, but twenty are no longer in the fold.

Ralph Ventre

Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (59) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (59) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
The Buffalo Bills cut 34 players to comply with the NFL's 53-man regular season roster limit this past week.

None of the players subjected to waivers were claimed, making them free to sign with any team. Fourteen of the cuts are currently on Buffalo's 17-member Practice Squad, including cornerback Daequan Hardy who was the lone 2024 draft pick waived by Buffalo. The Bills can carry one more than the 16-player P-Squad maximum due to defensive end Kingsley Jonathan's exemption via the NFL's International Pathway program.

Popular rookie running back Frank Gore Jr. and former second-round wide receiver KJ Hamler were amongst the 34 men released by the Bills. Both have returned to the organization on Practice Squad contracts. Meanwhile, former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones and ex-second-round draft pick Andy Isabella remain free agents.

Wide receiver Deon Cain initially signed as a Bills' P-Squad player, but was subsequently released to make room for Jalen Virgil.

Cain, now with the Carolina Panthers, is one of three Bills' cuts to have since landed on other teams' Practice Squads. Wide receivers Xavier Johnson and Justin Shorter inked P-Squad deals with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

Here are the post-cutdown day statuses for all 34 cuts who participated in Bills' training camp at some point this summer.

Where Bills' Cut Landed

DT Eli Ankou (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

OL Keaton Bills (FA)
Available

DE Rondell Bothroyd (FA)
Available

OL Gunner Britton (FA)
Available

QB Anthony Brown (FA)
Available

CB Kyron Brown (FA)
Available

WR Damiere Byrd (FA)
Available

WR Deon Cain (Panthers)
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad. Released by Bills. Signed to Panthers' Practice Squad.

OL Will Clapp (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

DE Kameron Cline (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

OL La'el Collins (FA)
Available

CB Te'Cory Couch (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

TE Zach Davidson (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

DT Branson Deen (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

QB Ben DiNucci (FA)
Available

OL Mike Edwards (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

RB Frank Gore Jr. (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

OL Richard Gouraige (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

WR KJ Hamler (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

CB Daequan Hardy (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

WR Andy Isabella (FA)
Available

S Kareem Jackson (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

OL Kevin Jarvis (FA)
Available

WR Xavier Johnson (Texans)
Signed to Practice Squad

DE Kingsley Jonathan (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

LB Deion Jones (FA)
Available

CB Keni-H Lovely (FA)
Available

TE Tre' McKitty (FA)
Available

WR Tyrell Shavers (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad

WR Justin Shorter (Raiders)
Signed at Practice Squad as TE

LB Shayne Simon (FA)
Available

DT Gable Stevenson (FA)
Available

DT DeShawn Williams (FA)
Available

S Kendall Williamson (FA)
Available

