Tracking where every Buffalo Bills' roster cut has since landed
The Buffalo Bills cut 34 players to comply with the NFL's 53-man regular season roster limit this past week.
None of the players subjected to waivers were claimed, making them free to sign with any team. Fourteen of the cuts are currently on Buffalo's 17-member Practice Squad, including cornerback Daequan Hardy who was the lone 2024 draft pick waived by Buffalo. The Bills can carry one more than the 16-player P-Squad maximum due to defensive end Kingsley Jonathan's exemption via the NFL's International Pathway program.
Popular rookie running back Frank Gore Jr. and former second-round wide receiver KJ Hamler were amongst the 34 men released by the Bills. Both have returned to the organization on Practice Squad contracts. Meanwhile, former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones and ex-second-round draft pick Andy Isabella remain free agents.
Wide receiver Deon Cain initially signed as a Bills' P-Squad player, but was subsequently released to make room for Jalen Virgil.
Cain, now with the Carolina Panthers, is one of three Bills' cuts to have since landed on other teams' Practice Squads. Wide receivers Xavier Johnson and Justin Shorter inked P-Squad deals with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.
Here are the post-cutdown day statuses for all 34 cuts who participated in Bills' training camp at some point this summer.
Where Bills' Cut Landed
DT Eli Ankou (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
OL Keaton Bills (FA)
Available
DE Rondell Bothroyd (FA)
Available
OL Gunner Britton (FA)
Available
QB Anthony Brown (FA)
Available
CB Kyron Brown (FA)
Available
WR Damiere Byrd (FA)
Available
WR Deon Cain (Panthers)
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad. Released by Bills. Signed to Panthers' Practice Squad.
OL Will Clapp (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
DE Kameron Cline (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
OL La'el Collins (FA)
Available
CB Te'Cory Couch (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
TE Zach Davidson (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
DT Branson Deen (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
QB Ben DiNucci (FA)
Available
OL Mike Edwards (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
RB Frank Gore Jr. (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
OL Richard Gouraige (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
WR KJ Hamler (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
CB Daequan Hardy (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
WR Andy Isabella (FA)
Available
S Kareem Jackson (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
OL Kevin Jarvis (FA)
Available
WR Xavier Johnson (Texans)
Signed to Practice Squad
DE Kingsley Jonathan (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
LB Deion Jones (FA)
Available
CB Keni-H Lovely (FA)
Available
TE Tre' McKitty (FA)
Available
WR Tyrell Shavers (Bills)
Signed to Practice Squad
WR Justin Shorter (Raiders)
Signed at Practice Squad as TE
LB Shayne Simon (FA)
Available
DT Gable Stevenson (FA)
Available
DT DeShawn Williams (FA)
Available
S Kendall Williamson (FA)
Available
