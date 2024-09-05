Von Miller identifies Texas-born Buffalo Bills linebacker's lone flaw
Buffalo Bills' veteran Von Miller appears willing to overlook his young teammate's lone flaw.
Third-year linebacker Terrel Bernard has made a noticeable impression on his fellow Bills, and it's resulted in the 2022 third-round draft pick rising to the role of captain. Although Miller admittedly supported Bernard in the team-wide voting process, he remains somewhat bothered by his native Texan's college choice.
"First and foremost, he's a great leader. I can't really say too many bad things about Terrel Bernard other than he went to Baylor. That's really it," said Miller, a proud Texas A&M product. "I don't know who would want to go there, but that's really the only knock you got against Terrel Bernard. Other than that, he's great."
After earning three consecutive All-Big 12 Conference selections, Bernard was the No. 89 overall pick in 2022. He started all 17 games for the 2023 Bills, totaling 6.5 sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries at the center of the defense.
Prior to officially being named captain, Bernard showed leadership potential when he was asked to wear the green dot helmet as a second-year player.
"He has the microphone. He's calling the shots. He's calling the plays. He's doing more work in the film room than anybody else," said Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
Miller views Bernard as a capable quarterback of the defense.
RELATED: Taron Johnson seeing Super Bowl champ's leadership qualities on Bills' defense
"Off the football field, he's a great guy. Texas boy. He's the middle linebacker of this defense. That's our quarterback. That's our Josh Allen. He's taken huge strides to become a leader. He's gaining his voice. He's stepping into that role in a beautiful way. I'm just here to be his Vice President," said Miller.
With the respect of his teammates, Bernard is off and running with a lot more responsibility to shoulder in Year 3.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —