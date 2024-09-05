Bills' rookie WR articulates two goals for NFL debut vs. Cardinals
Buffalo Bills' rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman was brief and to the point when answering questions from reporters on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
Coleman, the No. 33 overall draft pick this past April, is days away from his NFL debut with the Bills set to host the Arizona Cardinals on September 8 at Highmark Stadium. As part of an overhauled receiving corps, the rookie will likely have an opportunity to make immediate contributions.
"Trying to score my first touchdown and get a big win," said Coleman, who did not score during preseason play.
In his final season competing for Florida State, Coleman tallied a conference-leading 11 touchdown receptions. He projects as a dangerous red zone target due to his size and contested catch ability.
As can be said about any rookie, Coleman is in the process of adjusting to NFL caliber competition while learning the team's offensive schemes. Progress was definitely made during the summer.
"Feel pretty good, but you can never be too comfortable," said Coleman of his comfort level within the offense.
Coleman has visibly developed a good rapport with quarterback Josh Allen throughout training camp. The two have hooked up in multiple impressive pass plays during practice.
"Like a big brother," said Coleman explaining his relationship with Allen. "It's pretty great."
