Bills' belief in overlooked CB prospect yields mega payday for Day 3 draft pick
Coming out of a "basketball school," cornerback Christian Benford was unquestionably overlooked by the NFL scouting community.
Although the Villanova product earned a Stats Division I FCS All-America First Team selection in 2021, he received no major senior all-star game invitation. No call from the Reese's Senior Bowl or East West Shrjne Bowl, and not even the now-defunct NFLPA Bowl offered Benford a spot.
Instead, he settled for the less-prestigious Hula Bowl, which is now hosted in Florida. Still, Benford was able to garner enough attention that the Buffalo Bills drafted him on Day 3 with the No. 185 overall pick.
Despite his sixth-round draft status, the Bills gave Benford the opportunity to compete for a starting cornerback job, and he beat out 2022 first-rounder Kaiir Elam to become a Week 1 rookie starter.
“It means a lot because somebody believes in you. You know what I'm saying? It means a lot, especially when coming from where nobody believes in you, or only one person believes in you," said Benford while addressing reporters in the wake of his new contract.
RELATED: Bills' Recent Day 3 Draft Pick tabbed Team's 'Most Underappreciated Player'
The cornerback, who once had only FCS offers, earned a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $69 million.
"Let's be for real, this is a life-changing moment," said Benford. "This is life-changing, like family, legacy, everything. And again, all it takes is one person to believe in you."
The Bills believe so much in Benford that they traded Elam away and committed $17+ million annually to the once little-known sixth-round selection from Villanova.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —