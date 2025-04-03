Bills Central

Bills' belief in overlooked CB prospect yields mega payday for Day 3 draft pick

The Buffalo Bills took a chance on a small-school prospect in Round 6 three years ago, and now he's a franchise player

Ralph Ventre

Villanova's Christian Benford (41) breaks up a pass meant for Delaware's Thyrick Pitts in the third quarter of the Blue Hens' 21-13 loss at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021
Villanova's Christian Benford (41) breaks up a pass meant for Delaware's Thyrick Pitts in the third quarter of the Blue Hens' 21-13 loss at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 / William Bretzger / Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Coming out of a "basketball school," cornerback Christian Benford was unquestionably overlooked by the NFL scouting community.

Although the Villanova product earned a Stats Division I FCS All-America First Team selection in 2021, he received no major senior all-star game invitation. No call from the Reese's Senior Bowl or East West Shrjne Bowl, and not even the now-defunct NFLPA Bowl offered Benford a spot.

Instead, he settled for the less-prestigious Hula Bowl, which is now hosted in Florida. Still, Benford was able to garner enough attention that the Buffalo Bills drafted him on Day 3 with the No. 185 overall pick.

Despite his sixth-round draft status, the Bills gave Benford the opportunity to compete for a starting cornerback job, and he beat out 2022 first-rounder Kaiir Elam to become a Week 1 rookie starter.

Christian Benford, preventing a long catch
Delaware receiver Joe Walker is interfered with by Villanova 's Christian Benford, preventing a long catch but causing a penalty in the third quarter of the Blue Hens' 42-21 loss at Delaware Stadium / WILLIAM BRETZGER, The News Journal

“It means a lot because somebody believes in you. You know what I'm saying? It means a lot, especially when coming from where nobody believes in you, or only one person believes in you," said Benford while addressing reporters in the wake of his new contract.

The cornerback, who once had only FCS offers, earned a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $69 million.

"Let's be for real, this is a life-changing moment," said Benford. "This is life-changing, like family, legacy, everything. And again, all it takes is one person to believe in you."

The Bills believe so much in Benford that they traded Elam away and committed $17+ million annually to the once little-known sixth-round selection from Villanova.

Christian Benford (47) INT
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) intercepts a pass and runs towards the end zone with the ball during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

