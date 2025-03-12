Bills Central

Bills finally trade first-round draft bust for modest return

The Buffalo Bills agreed to send their 2022 first-round pick to the NFC East after three underwhelming seasons

Ralph Ventre

Bills Kaiir Elam celebrates his fumble recovery against Miami during second half action at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 3, 2024.
Bills Kaiir Elam celebrates his fumble recovery against Miami during second half action at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 3, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have finally decided to move on from their 2022 first-round draft pick.

The Bills have traded cornerback Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys in an exchange that also sends draft picks in both directions, according to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz.

Along with Elam, the Cowboys receive a 2025 sixth-round selection. The Bills are taking a 2025 fifth-rounder and a 2026 seventh-rounder from Dallas.

After trading up in Round 1, the Bills selected Elam at No. 23 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He totaled 29 out of a potential 51 appearances over his first three seasons, struggling to establish himself in the rotation.

Buffalo made him a healthy scratch on multiple occasions in 2023 and 2024. The Florida product made only three regular season appearances in 2023, and was widely declared as a bust for his inability to get on the field.

After starter Christian Benford left the AFC Championship Game due to a head injury, Elam struggled mightily as a substitute and Patrick Mahomes took advantage. For his career, he allows 11.5 yards per completion while that numbers balloons to 14.0 yards per completion in the playoffs.

Kaiir Elam (5)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) dives for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

