Chicago Bears could steal important Buffalo Bills coach
The Buffalo Bills are about to begin their playoff run this weekend. However, there are other storylines that are surrounding the team as well.
Most notably, the Bills are seeing offensive coordinator Joe Brady draw a lot of outside interest. He is one of the top potential head coaching candidates this offseason.
Both the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets have already requested interviews with Brady. Now, a third team has entered the mix.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have submitted a request to interview Brady for their head coaching vacancy.
Brady is going to get a head coaching job somewhere. It's not a matter of "if" he gets a head coaching gig, it's a matter of when that job is offered to him.
Losing Brady would be a tough blow for Buffalo. He has been a huge part of creating an elite offense. Josh Allen has benefitted in a big way from playing under Brady.
While the coaching interviews are well-deserved, Brady is fully focused on helping the Bills win a Super Bowl. He would love to land a head coaching job, but bringing a championship to Buffalo is his only priority at this point in time.
That being said, there is a very good chance that Brady could end up leaving town when the season comes to an end.
Hopefully, if he is hired to be a head coach elsewhere, Brady wouldn't be able to make that move until February 10th at the earliest. Of course, the Super Bowl is scheduled to be played on February 9th.
Looking at the Bears, Brady would be walking into a great situation. He would have a potential superstar quarterback in Caleb Williams and a very talented roster on both sides of the football around him. Chicago is one of the more attractive coaching openings in the NFL.
Expect to hear more news about Brady in the coming days and weeks. Landing with the Bears is a very possible outcome.