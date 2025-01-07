Bills Central

Chicago Bears could steal important Buffalo Bills coach

The Chicago Bears could end up stealing an important member of the Buffalo Bills' coaching staff.

Evan Massey

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady calls out during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady calls out during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are about to begin their playoff run this weekend. However, there are other storylines that are surrounding the team as well.

Most notably, the Bills are seeing offensive coordinator Joe Brady draw a lot of outside interest. He is one of the top potential head coaching candidates this offseason.

Both the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets have already requested interviews with Brady. Now, a third team has entered the mix.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have submitted a request to interview Brady for their head coaching vacancy.

Brady is going to get a head coaching job somewhere. It's not a matter of "if" he gets a head coaching gig, it's a matter of when that job is offered to him.

Losing Brady would be a tough blow for Buffalo. He has been a huge part of creating an elite offense. Josh Allen has benefitted in a big way from playing under Brady.

While the coaching interviews are well-deserved, Brady is fully focused on helping the Bills win a Super Bowl. He would love to land a head coaching job, but bringing a championship to Buffalo is his only priority at this point in time.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is pictured during a game.
Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Greg Van Roten (64), quarterback Josh Allen (17) and offensive coach Joe Brady watch as Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) is carted off the field during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That being said, there is a very good chance that Brady could end up leaving town when the season comes to an end.

Hopefully, if he is hired to be a head coach elsewhere, Brady wouldn't be able to make that move until February 10th at the earliest. Of course, the Super Bowl is scheduled to be played on February 9th.

Looking at the Bears, Brady would be walking into a great situation. He would have a potential superstar quarterback in Caleb Williams and a very talented roster on both sides of the football around him. Chicago is one of the more attractive coaching openings in the NFL.

Expect to hear more news about Brady in the coming days and weeks. Landing with the Bears is a very possible outcome.

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Evan Massey
EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

Home/News