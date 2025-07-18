Bills Central

Bills' CB1 snubbed in favor of division-rival corners in ranking by NFL higher-ups

Whom do coaches, scouts and execs like more than Benford?

Owen Klein

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) recovers a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) recovers a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In the 2022 NFL Draft, it was believed that first-round pick Kaiir Elam would become a shutdown cornerback for the Buffalo Bills. It was, however, Christian Benford, who was chosen in the sixth round that year, the pick who became that shutdown corner. Yet, Benford hasn't seemed to get the national respect his performance has warranted.

On Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler compiled votes from NFL executives, coaches and scouts for the 10 best corners in the NFL, and Benford didn't make the list. He didn't even get a vote, though slot corner Taron Johnson got at least one vote.

What makes the list more insulting to Benford is that it ranks the Jets' Sauce Gardner and the Patriots' Christian Gonzalez, two division-rival corners, as the fifth-best and sixth-best players at their position, respectively.

Christian Benford
Dec 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) tries to break a tackle attempt from Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus gave Benford the sixth-highest grade among NFL corners in 2024 at 79.3, well ahead of both and Gardner and Gonzalez. That's just one way to look at it, though.

Statistically, Benford had 10 passes defensed in 2024, one fewer than Gonzalez, but one more than Gardner. Even in interceptions, in which he only has five in his career, Benford still had two compared to Gonzalez's two and Gardner's one.

Benford is a rising star at the cornerback position, and a Super Bowl would go a long way towards getting him the national respect he deserves.

Christian Benford
Bills Christian Benford gets ready to tackle Titans Tony Pollard during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 20, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

