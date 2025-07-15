Bills given desirable record in latest NFL regular-season prediction
The Buffalo Bills have never made it to the Super Bowl in the Josh Allen-Sean McDermott era, but perhaps the remedy is getting home-field advantage in the AFC.
The Bills have only reached as high as the No. 2 seed despite being close to securing the top seed at certain points in the past several seasons. However, Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball predicts that it will change in 2025.
Cherepinsky has the Bills going 15-2 this upcoming fall, which would be good enough for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He has the Jaguars as AFC South champions at 10-7 with the Ravens and Chiefs reclaiming their respective divisions at 13-4.
All that regular season success, however, will be for naught if the Bills fail to make the Super Bowl despite winning at least one playoff game each of the last five seasons. Cherepinsky is optimistic about the Bills getting over the hump, though.
"Given that the front office added six new defensive linemen, and Kansas City lost Joe Thuney, there’s a good chance the Bills will finally vanquish their archenemy come January," wrote Cherepinsky.
Getting home-field advantage will be key to Buffalo getting over the hump, and those new defensive linemen, which include rookies T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker and five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, will be massive in aiming to make that happen.
