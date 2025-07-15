Bills Central

Bills given desirable record in latest NFL regular-season prediction

Will it be enough to get the Bills home-field advantage in the AFC?

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to something he sees in the Ravens' lineup during first-half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to something he sees in the Ravens' lineup during first-half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have never made it to the Super Bowl in the Josh Allen-Sean McDermott era, but perhaps the remedy is getting home-field advantage in the AFC.

The Bills have only reached as high as the No. 2 seed despite being close to securing the top seed at certain points in the past several seasons. However, Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball predicts that it will change in 2025.

Cherepinsky has the Bills going 15-2 this upcoming fall, which would be good enough for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He has the Jaguars as AFC South champions at 10-7 with the Ravens and Chiefs reclaiming their respective divisions at 13-4.

Cole Bishop and Cam Lewis
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop and Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis tackle Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace during second-half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: ESPN analyst emphasizes 'ridiculously big' gap between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

All that regular season success, however, will be for naught if the Bills fail to make the Super Bowl despite winning at least one playoff game each of the last five seasons. Cherepinsky is optimistic about the Bills getting over the hump, though.

"Given that the front office added six new defensive linemen, and Kansas City lost Joe Thuney, there’s a good chance the Bills will finally vanquish their archenemy come January," wrote Cherepinsky.

Getting home-field advantage will be key to Buffalo getting over the hump, and those new defensive linemen, which include rookies T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker and five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, will be massive in aiming to make that happen.

Joey Bosa and C.J. Stroud
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News