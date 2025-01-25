Colin Cowherd drops final prediction for Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs and scheduled to face off in a massive AFC championship game showdown on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. EST.
A trip to the Super Bowl will be on the line for both teams. With the stage being set, anticipation is beginning to rise for the fans of both teams.
Simply being able to watch an elite quarterback matchup between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will be must-watch football for any fan. Both of these teams are loaded with talent on both side of the football. Either of them could end up winning it all.
With the game just over 24 hours away, Colin Cowherd has spoken out with his final prediction.
In a segment on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," he predicted that the Bills will end up beating the Chiefs by a tight final score of 28-27.
"Kansas City, I think the jig is up... I like the Bills receiving core better. I like their running back room better, their offensive line better," he said.
Obviously, an analyst dropping a prediction doesn't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. But, fans love to see these predictions come in for their team.
Buffalo is being given a very good chance to end up winning tomorrow's game. Even though Kansas City are two-time defending champions, the Bills are not intimidated.
Earlier this season, Buffalo ended up knocking off the Chiefs by a final score of 30-21. The Bills were at home in that game and it wasn't the playoffs, but it showed that they are more than capable of beating Kansas City.
Hopefully, they can come in and replicate the same game that they played during the regular season.
All of that being said, there is no telling how the game will end up going. Buffalo needs to take care of the football and put up big offensive numbers, but they need the defense to step up.
It should be a very close game that comes down to the final few drives. The Bills have a huge chance to win a championship this season, but they need to get through Mahomes and the Chiefs first.
