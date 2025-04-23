Guaranteed salary numbers from Tre'Davious White's new Bills contract emerge
Last week, Buffalo Bills fans were treated to a familiar face rejoining the team after a year away from the team.
Cornerback Tre'Davious White signed with the Bills on a one-year contract as he played for the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens in 2024. White made 22 tackles and five pass deflections in 11 games last year.
Buffalo selected White in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, where he spent seven years. He made two Pro Bowls and was a first or second-team All-Pro selection twice in 2019 and 2020. White nabbed 18 interceptions and added 311 tackles, 68 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 82 games.
With the Bills bringing back White, they put him on a one-year deal and more specifics have been released on his deal.
It is a one-year, $3 million contract with a $1 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac. White's base salary will be $1,560,000 and is guaranteed $2.2 million. He will have an active per game bonus of $20,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.
Buffalo will take a cap hit of $2,880,000 for the 2025 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent come the 2026 offseason.
White's last contract with the Bills was a four-year, $69 million extension from his rookie contract. After departing Buffalo, the Rams signed him to a one-year, $4.25 million deal for 2024.
The Bills' current cap situation has their total cap allocations at over $283 million, ranking 16th in the NFL. Their cap space, accounting for the top 51 paid players, is at $4.15 million, second-to-last in the league.
It's a good contract for the Bills, as they have a proven veteran who knows the defensive system. It doesn't kill their cap space, as he is a cheap rental for at least one year. This is a solid deal for Buffalo entering the 2025 season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —