Stunning SI draft prediction suggests Bills add EDGE with 4.5 career sacks in Round 1
It's not the wildest NFL Draft Round 1 scenario, considering the Buffalo Bills could certainly use a long-term solution at edge rusher opposite starter Greg Rousseau, but the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft predicts that general manager Brandon Beane will pass on two first-round talents at other positions of need.
With the Bills standing pat at No. 30 overall in the simulation generated by SI senior writer Conor Orr, the projected pick is Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart.
Meanwhile, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka went one pick later at No. 31 in the order, and Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron completely fell out of Round 1. Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, however, was not available to the Bills as he landed with the Los Angeles Rams at No. 26 overall.
Buffalo also missed out on the top-four defensive tackles prospects, including Michigan's Kenneth Grant, who were all gone after 23 picks.
“'But we got Nick Bosa!' Again, free agency is supplemental, not a primary source of team building. With Von Miller off the roster, the Texas A&M prospect becomes the next-best option for Buffalo to build that rotational, hockey-style pass rush that can help the Bills knock out the string of AFC QB juggernauts," said Orr.
RELATED: Bills drop defensive tackle and tight end from roster one week before NFL Draft
Stewart finished amongst the Top 3 DE participants at the NFL Combine in the 40-yard dash (4.59), vertical jump (40") and broad jump (10' 11"). Still, it's not known if those numbers are enough to convince Buffalo to pass on Egbuka or Barron.
Although his athletic profile is impressive, Stewart's lack of production is puzzling to say the least. He totaled only 1.5 sacks in 12 starts this past season. Through 37 career appearances, Stewart has only 4.5 sacks — astoundingly low production for a potential first-round pick.
Maybe, taking Stewart really is a wild proposition for Beane and the Bills. It's certainly not any easy pick to get on board with.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —