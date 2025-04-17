Bills bring back former first-round cornerback on $6.8 million contract
He never said he wouldn't eventually come back home.
Cornerback Tre'Davious White, who was released by the team that drafted him as a salary cap casualty after the 2023 season, is returning to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year free agent contract. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth up to $6.8 million.
The Bills opted to let 2024 starter Rasul Douglas walk in free agency, creating a void at the cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford. They reportedly visited with veteran free agent James Bradberry earlier this week.
First, Buffalo signed former seventh-round draft pick Dane Jackson, who was released by the Carolina Panthers. The 2020 seventh-rounder went on to start 28 games for the Bills before leaving in free agency.
Now, the Bills have brought back another old friend in White, who totaled 82 regular season starts during his first stint with the Bills. White achieved All-Pro First Team status in 2019 when he accounted for six interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
After recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in September 2023, White made a combined 11 appearances for the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens in 2024. At 30 years old, the 2017 first-round draft pick may still have something left in the tank and Sean McDermott's scheme should maximize White's on-field potential.
Coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, White suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night in 2021. He worked his way back into game action 12 weeks into the 2022 campaign, but had still not returned to his pre-injury form and effectiveness.
In 2017, the Bills famously traded out of Pick No. 10, swapping first-rounders with the Kansas City Chiefs. While Buffalo landed White at No. 27 overall, Kansas City used the Bills' original pick to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
