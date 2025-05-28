'Better understanding' bodes well for Bills' offense and its overlooked WR
The situation seems set up for better results the second time around.
Afterall, the Buffalo Bills now have a better idea of what they have, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel has a full year in the system.
The Bills signed Samuel to a three-year free-agent contract in 2024, reuniting him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. In 2020, the speedy wide receiver totaled more than 1,000 scrimmage yards with Brady calling the offense for the Carolina Panthers.
Unfortunately, Samuel's acclimation in Orchard Park was slowed by nagging injuries beginning in training camp. He seemingly struggled to carve out a role, totaling only 253 receiving yards and one TD reception over 14 regular season games.
"He's battled through some injuries, and then, being new in the system last year, I think took some time just to get up to speed," said head coach Sean McDermott as the Bills kicked off OTAs Phase 3 on Tuesday.
After plagued by turf toe entering Week 1, he missed Week 8 due to a shoulder issue. Then, he was banged up again in Weeks 16 and 17, but proceeded to come alive in the playoffs.
“I felt like, to your point, that he kind of got into a little bit of a rhythm late in the year.
Samuel scored touchdowns in the wildcard win over the Denver Broncos and the AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He also scored in the Week 11 win over the Chiefs.
I think now going into year two, I think we have a better understanding of how he can help us and the role that he may play for us in the days and weeks ahead.”
