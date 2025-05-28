Sean McDermott breaks from mainstream with view of Bills' WR additions
The Buffalo Bills' receiving corps features two new noteworthy parts, each of whom are potential fits for the system.
While outside experts aren't necessarily praising the signings of Los Angeles Chargers' starter Joshua Palmer and former New York Jets' second-round draft pick Elijah Moore, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott has a level of comfort with the pieces that general manager has collected.
“Very comfortable, very comfortable. You get a chance to be around them a little bit. Those two names [Palmer and Moore] that you mentioned are new names, some of the newer guys," said McDermott prior to OTAs practice in Orchard Park on Tuesday. "Their skill set's different. It'll just be interesting to see how we integrate that into what we do or how we build our offense, probably better said, around their strengths."
While Palmer was the Bills' marquee offensive move of the offseason, Buffalo took a flier on Moore, who spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns after a failed stint with the Jets.
Whereas Palmer seems overly versatile, Moore brings a special speed element to the mix. It'll be to offensive coordinator Joe Brady to properly deploy the two different talents.
"I think that's the key of any system is take what you have, get a good feel for what you have, the strengths of what you have in the players and their skill sets, and you make it work for the system. You build the system around it," said McDermott.
It was reportedly a good showing by Moore as the Bills opened OTAs Phase 3 on Tuesday. Multiple onlookers took note of his multiple connections with quarterback Josh Allen.
