Bills' highly-doubted free-agent addition shows up two weeks in a row
It wasn't making sense.
Curtis Samuel seemed like a good fit for the Buffalo Bills' offense, but he had only 12 catches over the season's first nine weeks. The sparingly-used playmaking wide receiver was becoming an afterthought as opposed to a featured option that beats opponents with speed and experience.
The Bills, who let Gabe Davis walk in free agency and traded away Stefon Diggs, signed Samuel to a three-year contract reportedly worth $24 million this past offseason, presumably to occupy a key role on offense.
Creating reason for excitement, Samuel's most productive statistical season came in 2020 when the receiver and Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady were both with the Carolina Panthers. Reuniting the two men with Josh Allen as the quarterback naturally seemed like a smart proposition.
Samuel, however, got off to a bafflingly slow start while averaging only 18 offensive snaps per game over his first eight appearances. Nagging injuries likely played a part as a preseason turf toe issue lingered into the regular season. Then, he banged up his shoulder in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans.
Thankfully, for the Bills, Samuel has seemingly returned to full health and is starting to look like the weapon the team thought it was acquiring.
In the last two weeks, Samuel's playing time and production have noticeably increased. He has logged 110 offensive snaps in two games after totaling 147 over the previous eight.
“Curtis Samuel, two weeks in a row, showed up and really contributed to the win," said Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott after a 30-21 victory over the previously-unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs.
The 28-year-old Samuel made four receptions against the Indianapolis Colts before catching five balls, including his first Bills' touchdown, against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
"Good to get him going. Like I said a week ago, he had been playing through some injuries last week, this week the same," said McDermott.
Much to McDermott's liking, Samuel is showing the playmaking ability that resulted in 1,051 scrimmage yards with the 2020 Panthers. In four of five seasons prior to arriving in Buffalo, he gained no fewer than 613 receiving yards.
"I think a lot of it too is just him remembering how good of a player he is," said McDermott. "I mean, he's confident, made some huge plays for us tonight. Obviously, the touchdown in the fourth quarter there, early part of the fourth quarter. He's tough and tough minded, and those are two good things.”
