Is Josh Allen's wedding week coinciding with Buffalo Bills' OTAs?
The Buffalo Bills have three voluntary OTAs practices scheduled this week, but will their $330 million quarterback be there?
With Josh Allen's rumored wedding date approaching, the reigning NFL MVP may need a few personal days to prepare for the lifetime milestone.
Although it hasn't been confirmed, Allen and silver screen star Hailee Steinfeld are scheduled to exchange vows on May 31. Bills' starting left tackle Dion Dawkins unintentionally revealed the date during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, but Allen's blindside protector spoke ambiguously about the topic when asked on the Rich Eisen Show this past week.
Allen, who celebrated his 29th birthday. May 21, reported to Orchard Park for the start of OTAs in April, but he was not spotted around the facility during Phase 2 activities. The four-time NFL MVP finalist was expected to appear on NBC's Today Show coinciding with the NFL's schedule release week, but the arrangement fell through.
It seems unlikely Allen be on site this week, if his wedding is indeed set for Saturday. The Bills will also host practices next week on June 2, 3 & 5 with a mandatory veteran minicamp June 10-12.
It's been quite the offseason for Allen. Since the Bills' AFC Championship Game loss in late January, the former junior college product became Buffalo's first MVP recipient since Thurman Thomas in 1991, signed a new six-year contract worth $330 million and enjoyed his fiancée's successful movie premiere with "Sinners" taking the box office by storm in April.
Meanwhile, starting running back James Cook has yet to attend an OTAs session this spring. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2022 second-round draft pick wants an extension worth at least $15 million annually and may opt to forego voluntary workouts as a result of his current status.
