Samuel's versatility in Brady's scheme provides limitless options for Bills
He's the Swiss Army knife equivalent to the wide receiver position.
Buffalo Bills free-agent addition Curtis Samuel seemingly prides himself on the ability to line up anywhere from the boundary to the backfield.
"Whatever the case may be, inside, outside, in the backfield, I don't limit myself," said Samuel after Friday's training camp practice in Pittsford.
Samuel, who will turn 28 years old on August 11, played some running back during his Ohio State career after rushing for 1,400+ yards as a high school senior. The versatile weapon, who has seven career rushing touchdowns in the NFL, welcomes the chance to carry the ball.
"It's fun," said Samuel. "Anytime I get the ball in my hands, I'm excited. That's why I don't limit myself to just playing outside."
Samuel, the No. 40 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, logged a career-high 200 rush yards on 41 carries in 2020 when current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was calling the plays for the Carolina Panthers.
"It's just a trust thing. Me and Joe been together before. If you see how he used me there, you kind of got an idea. I put all my trust in him to put me in the right spots and the right position to succeed in this offense," said Samuel, who has recorded more than 610 yards receiving in four of his last five seasons.
Samuel has never had the benefit of playing for an offense led by a top-tier quarterback and his offensive coaches have changed frequently. Those factors haven't stopped the Brooklyn native from producing respectable numbers. He has made 317 receptions over 91 career appearances and owns a 5.9 yards per carry average.
"Whatever system that's the system I'm in. Wherever they fit me at, I gotta make it work," said Samuel.
The good news is that he's back in Brady's system, which set him up for his best season as a pro. With Teddy Bridgewater as QB1, Samuel gained 1,051 scrimmage yards in 2020.
