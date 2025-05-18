Bills' $24 million pass-catcher could make expendable cut candidate
All Buffalo Bills' wide receivers on the team last year might not have gotten the looks they wanted, but most were efficient in the "everyone eats" style of offense.
Only two of the receivers on the team were over 500 receiving yards on the season, and no one caught more than five touchdowns. The top receivers were Khalil Shakir and former second-round pick Keon Coleman.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane did bring in new receivers last offseason and during the season to give Josh Allen more targets to throw to. Amari Cooper was one of the biggest in-season trades, but only amounted to 20 receptions in 2024.
Another new receiver who joined before the 2024 campaign was Curtis Samuel. His production was not where it needed to be which has led some to believe he could still be cut after just one season on the team.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named one player on each of the 32 NFL teams as the best candidate to be released before the 2025 season starts. Samuel made the list for the Bills, as a crowded wide receiver room and financial aspects could help Buffalo make the decision easier.
"Last offseason, the Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $24 million contract. While Buffalo would only save $430,000 by releasing the 28-year-old, doing so could make sense."
"Samuel failed to make a significant impact last season, finishing with just 253 receiving yards and one touchdown. The Bills are chasing a championship and could decide that an extra roster spot is more valuable than Samuel's price hit. After adding Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore and rookie Kaden Prather this offseason, Buffalo could view Samuel as expendable."
Samuel's $24 million contract keeps him with the team through the 2026 season. His 2024 campaign with the Bills was the worst of his career when he played in 10 or more games. He caught just 31 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown.
His use in the offense was more about running bubble screens that had him use his elusive feet to create yards after catch. 2024 didn't work out the way he was hoping for Samuel as he averaged just 8.2 yards per reception.
The Bills added Palmer and Moore in free agency, which will only make landing on the 53-man roster much more formidable for the 28-year-old receiver. Samuel will likely look for a new home after training camp if he doesn't excel in the Bills' training camp.
