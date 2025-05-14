Bills pass test in PFF's offseason grades for all 32 teams
The Buffalo Bills earned an A- grade from Trevor Sikkema for their offseason full of extensions, free agent additions, and a defensive-heavy draft class in PFF's offseason grades for all 32 teams.
Buffalo Bills: A-
"The Bills' top priority in free agency was handing out contract extensions to their core players, and Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, Christian Benford, Josh Allen, and Khalil Shakir cashed in. They signed Josh Palmer - the right type of receiver to bring in, as he earned a 90.5 PFF receiving grade on targets of 20 or more yards last season."
"But Buffalo is scheduled to start the same safety duo that earned a 31st-ranked PFF coverage grade (41.3) last season in Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp," writes Sikkema.
In addition to the names listed above, Brandon Beane also signed Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi to bolster the defensive line, and brought back veteran corners Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson to elevate the floor of the CB room. Depth pieces on offense were added, including Laviska Shenault, Kendrick Green, and the recently signed Elijah Moore.
Sikkema's knock on Buffalo for failing to address the safety room could show the team's confidence that 2024 second rounder Cole Bishop is ready to take on a starting role opposite Rapp, and the addition of Darrick Forrest on a cheap deal could provide upside if he returns to his 2022 form.
There were only four teams that received a higher grade than Buffalo, Chicago and New England earning A+s, while Carolina and Denver received As. Baltimore, Las Vegas, Tampa Bay, and Washington were the other teams to be given an A- grade.
The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets received Bs, while the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins were given C+s. The New Orleans Saints earned the lowest grade with a D-.
While Buffalo's draft class wasn't mentioned, it was factored into Sikkema's grade based on the evaluations for other teams. The Bills emphasized improving on defense, drafting Maxwell Hairston, TJ Sanders, Landon Jackson, Deone Walker, Jordan Hancock, and Dorian Strong to improve the pass rush and secondary. Jackson Hawes, Chase Lundt, and Kaden Prather look to compete for depth roles on offense this offseason.
