Bills' draft gem 'really wore out' Patriots' fourth overall pick Will Campbell
If the New England Patriots truly selected the best offensive tackle that this draft class had to offer, then the Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive end should be pretty good, too.
Much to the Bills' delight, Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson fell to No. 72 overall and general manager Brandon Beane scooped him up.
Jackson, who had first-round value on some draft boards, earned back-to-back All-Southeastern Conference honors after going up against premier talent on a weekly basis with one of the fiercest opponents being LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.
Appearing on One Bills Live, highly-respected evaluators Marc Ross, former VP of player evaluation for the New York Giants, and NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell, both unsolicited, highlighted the head-to-head matchup that took a place when No. 8 LSU visited Fayetteville on October 19.
"Played his best game actually, this will feel good to Bills fans, against Will Campbell, the No. 4 pick in the draft to the Patriots. I mean, he really wore Will Campbell out," said Ross. "So, I think you're gonna get great value there with Landon Jackson just because of the production, plays the game the right way."
Although Jackson didn't officially register a sack against LSU, he was credited with four tackles three quarterback hurries in the game.
"Just have people go take a look at the game against LSU when he matched up numerous times to Will Campbell, and he had really good snaps against Will Campbell," said Cosell. "I think that you see it right here. This is against Will Campbell. He just beat him off the edge with no problem at all, and he beat him with quickness and bend, and he can do that. So, I really like this pick.”
It's not necessarily guaranteed to transfer over to the NFL level, but one has to put some stock into the film from the Arkansas vs. LSU game. Either the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who aced his NFL Combine testing, was vastly overlooked or Campbell was greatly overdrafted.
