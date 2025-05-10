Bills Central

Bills' draft gem 'really wore out' Patriots' fourth overall pick Will Campbell

The Buffalo Bills may have gotten a great value in Round 3 as the game film from his head-to-head matchup with Will Campbell suggests

Ralph Ventre

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA: LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) in action during the second half against the Texas AM
If the New England Patriots truly selected the best offensive tackle that this draft class had to offer, then the Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive end should be pretty good, too.

Much to the Bills' delight, Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson fell to No. 72 overall and general manager Brandon Beane scooped him up.

Jackson, who had first-round value on some draft boards, earned back-to-back All-Southeastern Conference honors after going up against premier talent on a weekly basis with one of the fiercest opponents being LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Appearing on One Bills Live, highly-respected evaluators Marc Ross, former VP of player evaluation for the New York Giants, and NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell, both unsolicited, highlighted the head-to-head matchup that took a place when No. 8 LSU visited Fayetteville on October 19.

Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA: Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) pressures Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter

"Played his best game actually, this will feel good to Bills fans, against Will Campbell, the No. 4 pick in the draft to the Patriots. I mean, he really wore Will Campbell out," said Ross. "So, I think you're gonna get great value there with Landon Jackson just because of the production, plays the game the right way."

Although Jackson didn't officially register a sack against LSU, he was credited with four tackles three quarterback hurries in the game.

"Just have people go take a look at the game against LSU when he matched up numerous times to Will Campbell, and he had really good snaps against Will Campbell," said Cosell. "I think that you see it right here. This is against Will Campbell. He just beat him off the edge with no problem at all, and he beat him with quickness and bend, and he can do that. So, I really like this pick.”

It's not necessarily guaranteed to transfer over to the NFL level, but one has to put some stock into the film from the Arkansas vs. LSU game. Either the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who aced his NFL Combine testing, was vastly overlooked or Campbell was greatly overdrafted.

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA: National team defensive lineman Landon Jackson of Arkansas (40) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

