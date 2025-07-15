Bills' rising tight end named breakout candidate in Year 3
Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid is going into his third season with the team, which is arguably his most important yet.
At the end of the 2025 campaign, the Bills will decide on Kincaid's fifth-year option, dictating his long-term future with the team that drafted him in Round 1 in 2023.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin thinks Kincaid has the potential to enjoy a breakout season.
"Dalton Kincaid burst onto the scene as a rookie, catching 73 passes for 673 yards and two touchdowns while finishing second on the Buffalo Bills in targets," Austin wrote.
"His sophomore year, however, was hampered by injuries and inconsistency, resulting in a dip in production and what seemed like a drop in chemistry with MVP Josh Allen.
"Kincaid ran fewer routes, saw fewer targets, and posted the lowest catch rate among qualified tight ends in 2024. The season ended on a sour note, as the young tight end had a crucial drop in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs.
"Still, Kincaid’s potential remains undeniable. With the Bills not adding significant target competition this offseason, Kincaid is poised to reclaim his role as a focal point of the passing attack. His efficiency metrics improved in Year 2, and if he can regain chemistry with Allen, Kincaid could be due for a bounce-back campaign."
The Bills are looking for any marginal way to get better. Kincaid's development and improvement is a way in which the Bills can gain an edge over the competition.
Buffalo employs an "everybody eats" approach on offense, so Kincaid's target volume is likely to be modest. That being said, he is still a big body, with good hands, in the middle of the field that Allen could benefit from.
Kincaid will report to Bills training camp on Tuesday, July 22.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —