Buffalo Bills' Thursday practice turned into 'The Dalton Kincaid Show'
A first-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL draft, Dalton Kincaid had a strong rookie campaign. He gave the Bills 673 yards and two touchdowns on 73 receptions, which is impressive for a rookie tight end.
His sophomore season, however, wasn't as strong. Kincaid saw his numbers decline, finishing with 44 receptions for 448 yards with another two touchdowns. A major part of the problem for Kincaid was injuries. He injured his collarbone in Week 6 against the New York Jets, and and sprained his knee in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts — leading to a three-week absence.
MORE: Merchandise sales show Bills' Josh Allen is one of NFL's most popular players
Kincaid is focusing on building strength this offseason, hoping that will help him stay on the field. He also said he's seeing the game slow down, which has his confidence at an all-time high. That was on full display Thursday as Alex Brasky said, the final day of minicamp turned into "The Dalton Kincaid Show."
During the session, Kincaid hauled in two touchdown catches, both under tight coverage in the corner of the end zone. He was also able to beat some of the team's top defenders, like Taron Johnson, Taylor Rapp, and free agent addition Darrick Forrest, who were unable to stop him.
With no clear-cut WR1, Kincaid will be leaned on heavily this season. If Thursday was any indication, he won't have any issues delivering.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —