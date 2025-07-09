Former All-Pro RB tabs Bills’ James Cook as ‘essential’ in 2025 index
If there is anything Maurice Jones-Drew can assess as an NFL Network analyst, it is the running back position.
One back the three-time Pro Bowl back recently discussed was the Buffalo Bills’ James Cook, as MJD listed his first RB index of the 2025 season.
Cook had a fairly modest ranking, checking in at No. 11.
MJD, a 2011 All-Pro First Team choice, did, however, have positive points to share about the fourth-year back, but also noted the elephant in the room that is his contract dispute.
“Cook scored 18 touchdowns last season, earning his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl and proving he's an essential part of the offense's success,” said Jones-Drew, who thrice eclipsed the 1,300-yard rushing mark as a pro.
“There's a chance he could hold out if a deal isn't reached by Week 1, which obviously would hurt his production and spot in these rankings. Yet, I'm operating as if he'll be on the field.”
Make no mistake, Cook is a highly productive back. Across 2023 and 2024, he amassed 2,834 yards from scrimmage and 24 total touchdowns.
But Cook’s presence at this summer continues to loom large. Thankfully for the Bills’ brass, he showed up and did his job during minicamp. The question now is does Cook actually hold out? Or maybe the “hold in” route, which emerged as a player trend in 2021.
RELATED: Bills' offensive playmaker surprisingly makes NFL Top 100 list
Only time will tell whether or not Cook’s 2025 season will begin with a holdout. But if fences are mended, and he continues to make plays behind one of the game’s top offensive lines, Cook could be one of the quickest risers in this index.
MJD makes an accurate argument for the Georgia product. Considering the fact that Cook is still the lead back in a high-powered attack led by reigning league MVP Josh Allen, he has the potential to finish way ahead of his No. 11 ranking by season’s end.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —