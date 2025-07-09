Bills' staff shares 'craziest' Highmark Stadium moment prior to farewell season
We all know how seriously Bills Mafia takes its Buffalo Bills fandom. But some fans have had much crazier moments than others.
Chris Clark, the Bills’ director of safety & security, joined Buffalo sports reporter Matt Bove of 7 News WKBW to discuss memories of Highmark Stadium as it enters its farewell season as part of episode four in the Leading The Charge: 52 Years of Fandemonium series. Clark was one of four Buffalo staff members to share thoughts about their experiences working in the current stadium.
But it was Clark’s experience that got rather interesting. When asked what were the craziest moments he’s ever experienced at Highmark, Clark talked about assisting a fan who was looking to extend her late husband’s fandom into the afterlife.
”Not too long ago, a woman came with a vase with her late husband in it,” said Clark to kick off the roughly 20-minute episode. “She just wanted to sit in the seat with him at the game, but naturally, the end game was spread his ashes, and that’s not allowed under New York State law.”
Although this fan was unable spread the ashes of her late husband in Highmark, Clark presented her with an alternative solution to allow her husband to be in attendance of Bills’ games.
”I talked her into giving me the urn, and we took it and put it in the training center,” said Clark about Buffalo’s indoor facility and team offices. “On the [lobby] counter, in front of three big-screened TVs, and he had the best seat in the house to watch the game.”
As crazy as that may have been or a situation like the Bills Mafia tearing down goal posts after winning the AFC East in 1990 — Clark’s favorite Highmark memory, by the way — he knows how important it is to support fans as best he can, even in death.
”We try to accommodate our fans as best we can,” Clark said. “Alive or deceased.”
