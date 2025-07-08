Bills' QB1 Josh Allen lauded again for extracurricular ability to irritate opponents
There are so many things that Josh Allen excels at on the field for the Buffalo Bills.
One of his most underappreciated abilities?
His trash-talking skills.
And one sports betting platform is giving him his flowers for it.
This weekend, DraftKings collaborated with one of the kings of trash-talking, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, to share the NFL's top trash-talkers dating back to 2000. This list does not include the likes of Lawrence Taylor and John Randle, who dogged opponents with their play and words on the field in the 20th century.
But since the turn to the new millennium, Allen has been one of the standouts. So much so, he is ranked No. 5 on the list, and is one of only two QBs on the list, along with former Chargers and Colts signal caller Phillip Rivers, who was slated at No. 9.
DraftKings' caption is rather accurate; Allen talks the talk and walks the walk. He actually had an opportunity to talk about his trash-talking status across the league on the Pat McAfee Show during the 2024 season. One of McAfee's crew members asked about Allen being named by his NFL peers as the best trash-talking QB in the game.
"I think, actually, I've toned it down quite a bit," said Allen during this November 2024 interview. "I think, early on in my career, I relied heavily on that. And I think, maybe, the mantra's still there and it just still carries some weight from earlier in my career."
TRENDING: Bills' WR corps features ultimate fantasy football sleeper poised for breakout
From his viral clip of talking smack to Jeffrey Simmons to flexing on players after scoring touchdowns, Allen still has a fair share of memorable moments at the expense of his opponents.
Even if he has "toned it down" now as he's become an MVP performer, Allen can still drop a gem to get under a guy's skin when it's just right for him and his Bills. Even if he isn't actually talking when he's dishing out the trash.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —