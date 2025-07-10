Bills' QB Josh Allen shows love for 'wonderful' product through new partnership
As a pistachio farmer, Josh Allen's love for them is well-documented. And he's continuing to connect with that world with a new brand partnership.
Wonderful Pistachios announced in a press release Thursday that Allen would be working with the brand as a spokesperson and star of its upcoming fall campaign. Considering the Buffalo Bills' QB1's family ties to the pistachio world and his status as an elite NFL player, Wonderful Pistachios was looking to lean on Allen to promote their acclaimed nuts.
"Wonderful Pistachios has announced a major partnership with Buffalo Bills star quarterback and pistachio farmer Josh Allen, uniting the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player with America’s #1 Nut brand," says the press release.
"A native of California’s Central Valley, where Wonderful Pistachios are grown and processed, Allen is part of a fourth-generation farming family whose crops include pistachios, and Wonderful Pistachios is the world’s largest pistachios producer and brand."
Allen noted how integral pistachios have been to him in life. Not only coming from a pistachio-farming family, but as a world-class athlete and NFL MVP winner.
“Agriculture has always been part of my life on our family farm, and pistachios have been a smart, protein-forward snack to fuel my training,” said Allen, who set an annual goal of planting 1,000 acres of pistachios on his family's farm in 2024.
"Partnering with Wonderful Pistachios feels like coming full circle. We’re both built on strong roots, and I’m excited to help spotlight a product that’s as real and hardworking as the people in California’s Central Valley.”
In addition to being the brand's spokesperson, Allen will also be collaborating with Wonderful Pistachios to create a college scholarship fund for high school students in California’s Central Valley.
This is another common Allen win, and if any of his other national brand deals, like Natrol or Gatorade, are any indication, he should be able to be a great figure for Wonderful Pistachios.
