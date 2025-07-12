'Rooting' for RB James Cook to get 'lucrative new deal he’s earned' from Bills
The contract dispute between running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills has been omnipresent this offseason. One NFL Media staff member is rooting for the Miami, Florida native to earn the contract extension he's been seeking.
Dan Parr, NFL Media Original Content Editor of Draft Strategy, shared an article about one player from each AFC team to root for during the 2025 season. Considering the talent that Cook is in the backfield, in addition to his contract situation, Parr is rooting for the former Georgia Bulldog to thrive this season and buck the trend of not paying RBs a second contract.
"It’s hard to argue with Cook’s results, though. He averages 4.9 yards per carry in his career, which leads all players since 2022 (min. 500 carries)," said Parr in the July 10 story.
"And he tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024. Playing in an offense led by Josh Allen and bolstered by a strong offensive line undoubtedly helps, but so does Cook’s playmaking ability out of the backfield. Given the position he plays, Cook’s unlikely to see many bites at the contractual apple, so I’m rooting for him to stay healthy and get the lucrative new deal he’s earned."
RELATED: Bills' $29 million wide receiver dubbed 'an uninspiring choice'
Cook's elusiveness stands out regarding his game. According to Player Profiler, since 2022, he has 31 breakaway runs, evaded 114 tackles, and has posted a yards-per-touch rate of 5.7 in that span. His yards-per-touch rankings were No. 3 in 2022, No. 5 in 2023, and No. 12 in 2024, respectively.
If Cook's 18 touchdowns in 2024 or his 1500+ scrimmage yard season in 2023 weren't any indication, he is a vital piece in the Bills' offensive weaponry. The hope, though, has to be that Cook puts up another Pro Bowl-level season in 2025 and he and Buffalo can come to terms on a deal that works for both sides.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —