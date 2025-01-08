Josh Allen can make postseason history against Broncos
Even with the MVP within reach for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, history is on the horizon for the former Wyoming product.
Allen can make playoff history in Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos as he is just 32 yards away from passing Steve Young for all-time postseason rushing yards in a career. Young currently stands at 594 yards, while Allen is second all-time with 563.
There's more postseason history Allen can continue to uphold while on the field Sunday as he has two statistics that are the best in NFL playoff history. Allen is number one all-time in total yards per game (330.2) and touchdowns per game (2.7) with a minimum of five games played.
Records have been broken time and time again for Allen and the Bills. Last week, he started his 115th straight game, the most in franchise history and 13th all-time among quarterbacks. Even the Bills' offense made NFL history as the first unit to score 30 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns in one season.
It comes as no surprise that Allen is having arguably the best season statistically of his career with a career-best 4.67 to one touchdown to interception ratio with 28 touchdown passes to just six interceptions. He's also scored a second-best 12 rushing touchdowns which is three behind last year's mark of 15.
The Bills are surpassing expectations for the 2024 campaign. After not being in the top five at the beginning of the year, they are one of the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. They are in the second seed at 13-4, with the Broncos waiting for them at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
