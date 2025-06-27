Bills' defensive line overhaul noticeably boosts offseason ranking
Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver received some reinforcements this offseason on the defensive line courtesy of Brandon Beane.
The additions made by the Buffalo Bills' GM were enough for CBS Sports' Josh Edwards to give the Bills a Top 10 ranking for their work this offseason.
Buffalo ranked at No. 7 overall, with Edwards mentioning many of the free agent additions and draft picks made by the Bills, starting with receivers.
Edwards writes, "Buffalo's offense was already in good shape, but Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore could be assets to that unit."
Beane gave significant attention to the defensive line, with Edwards explaining "the real changes were made on defense through a scattershot approach." Veterans Joey Bosa, Michael Hoect, and Larry Ogunjobi were signed, while TJ Sanders, Landon Jackson, and Deone Walker were all drafted in Rounds 2-4.
"They get dinged a bit because Ogunjobi and Hoecht will serve six-game suspensions to open the season, but the collection of those players should lead to improved results," writes Edwards. The six new faces on the defensive line join a group that sees the return of Rousseau, Oliver, AJ Epenesa, DaQuan Jones, and 2024 rookies DeWayne Carter and Javon Solomon.
"Cornerback Maxwell Hairston was the team's first round selection [and should start] opposite Christian Benford," solidifying the biggest team need heading into the offseason with the departure of Rasul Douglas. Rookies Dorian Strong and Jordan Hancock went unmentioned by Edwards, but add further reinforcements to the back end of Sean McDermott's defense.
Buffalo's divison rival New England Patriots were ranked second behind only the Chicago Bears, while the Broncos (fourth), Colts (eighth), and Browns (tenth) represented the AFC in the rankings.
