Seven-year starter gives Bills' defense 'versatile' ace-in-hole for late October
He won't be available for the season's first six games, but the Buffalo Bills will gain an important chess piece for their defensive line interior coming out of their bye week.
Earlier in free agency, the Bills signed seven-year starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract. Unfortunately, the team subsequently learned that the Pittsburgh Steelers' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee was facing a six-game suspension due to a positive drug test.
Now, the mission is to put the versatile Ogunjobi in a spot where he is ready to hit the ground running when the Bills visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.
"Obviously, it s—s, but we're coming up with a good plan," said Ogunjobi in a brief post-practice interview during June minicamp. "I'm working with the coaches, working with my strength staff, and just really finding ways to continue to build on what I already have."
Needing to beef up the middle while also increasing pass pressure rate from the interior, the Bills added a player who can presumably help on both fronts.
The 31-year-old Ogunjobi has 108 career starts to his credit since being drafted at No. 65 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He made a career-high 7.0 sacks with the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Steelers, where his pass-rush responsibilities decreased.
"You got guys like Larry who came in, and, he's been great," said starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, who is the team's on-field defensive signal caller. "He knows the system already, is versatile, can play multiple positions."
While the Bills will have to wait until late October to deploy him, the goal is to seamlessly insert the grizzled veteran into the rotation for an in-season boost.
"I think as far as for them, it's finding that sweet spot of where, once they have to leave us, you're making sure that they have a good foundation to them. And then secondly, as a defense coordinator, you just adjust," said Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich.
If having to adjust results in the addition of a 300-pound, battle-tested body into the mix, then Babich likely won't mind at all.
