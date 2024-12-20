Bills' Dion Dawkins always ready for improv, hints at potential big-man TD
Josh Allen has shown a knack for extending plays and scoring touchdowns in unconventional ways.
The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has used his improvisational skills to pull off a number of improbable plays in recent weeks. There was the touchdown on the lateral from wide receiver Amari Cooper. One game prior, trucked his way 26 yards to pay dirt on a 4th-and-2 to deal the Kansas City Chiefs their only loss of the season. Last week, against the Detroit Lions, there was the chest pass TD to Dalton Kincaid that was negated by a penalty.
It begs the question of what will Allen do next?
"Anything is bound to happen at anytime," said starting left tackle Dion Dawkins.
According to the eight-year starter, "anything" includes potentially pitching the ball back to one of the hog mollies.
"You never know. Josh might be in front. I might be trying to run. He might toss it back to D Dawk. You never know," said Dawkins.
The 30-year-old Dawkins actually has two career touchdown catches, but he hasn't been in the end zone since 2019. He caught a TD pass from Matt Barkley against the New York Jets in 2018 and a one-yarder from Josh Allen the following season against the New England Patriots. The Pro Bowl bookend, however, is still waiting for his first-ever carry.
"I think anything is bound to happen at anytime with Josh Allen on the football field. He gives a lot of hope for us big guys because you never know," said Dawkins.
