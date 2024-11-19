Improbable 'Play of the Year' proves Josh Allen is NFL's top QB right now
It was the decisive play in the final minutes of arguably the season's most-anticipated clash of titans.
With the lights shining bright at Highmark Stadium on November 17, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen delivered against the Kansas City Chiefs and elicited a memorable call from CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.
Looking to increase their 23-21 lead to a two-score advantage with under 3:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bills faced a 4th-and-2 from the Chiefs' 26-yard line. Rather than conservatively opt for a field goal, Buffalo put the ball in the hands of its superstar quarterback and Allen didn't disappoint. After dropping back to pass, Allen changed course and bulldozed his way to a 26-yard touchdown run.
As Allen barreled over another defender and crossed the goal line, Nantz made a bold call.
"Oh, the Play of the Year in the NFL," said the lead CBS play-by-play voice.
Nantz's amazement likely stemmed from the magnitude of the moment as well as the play's improbable conclusion. NFL Next Gen Stats determined that the play results in a touchdown only one time in 100 tries.
"Allen had just a 1.2% chance of scoring a touchdown once he tucked the ball to run. It was Allen's first scramble TD run against the Chiefs in his career," according to an X post from Next Gen Stats.
For the record, Allen pulled the ball down and took off for pay dirt at about the 30-yard line. He beat six Chiefs' defenders along the way to his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.
It will look no different than any other touchdown in the box score, but this one is anything but a run-of-the-mill scoring play. Arguably, Allen may be the only quarterback in the NFL capable of scoring in such fashion.
Although gifted and highly effective, neither Patrick Mahomes nor Lamar Jackson is as powerful as Allen while carrying the ball and their styles differ dramatically. Meanwhile, a team like the New York Jets wouldn't even dream of such a play.
Earlier on Sunday, the Jets were in a near exact situation as the Bills. New York led the Indianapolis Colts by a 24-22 margin with under 3:00 left. The Jets faced a 4th-and-2 at the Colts' 17, and opted for the field goal attempt that made the score 27-22. Indianapolis responded by scoring a touchdown for a 28-27 win.
RELATED: It’s time to stop pretending Bills QB Josh Allen isn’t the NFL MVP
Allen has never hesitated to put the Bills on his back while clawing toward victory. The truly amazing dual threat already has more career rushing touchdowns than late Hall-of-Fame running back OJ Simpson.
While the average ball carrier may have had a 1.2 percent at chance of scoring on the pivotal fourth-down snap, Allen is anything but average. It what was termed a "transition year" by multiple pundits, Allen has the Bills at 9-2 overall and one-half game out of first place in the AFC. He's done it without Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis and Mitch Morse and all the other grizzled veterans who departed One Bills Drive this past offseason.
His most recent masterpiece is The "Play of the Year" that sent the back-to-back Super Bowl champions to their first loss of the season — not bad for an overrated quarterback with no star weapons.
