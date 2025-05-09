Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' sudden CBs glut creates tough roster decisions for Brandon Beane

The Buffalo Bills have 12 cornerbacks, including three draft picks, vying for spots in the coming months, and here's how it could all shake out.

Ralph Ventre

Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (4) in the end zone during the third quarter at FedExField.
Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (4) in the end zone during the third quarter at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well, that escalated quickly.

It was only a few weeks ago that the Buffalo Bills were severely undermanned at the cornerback position, needing a starting CB2 and a battle-tested backup.

After dedicating two free-agent signings and three draft picks to the position, there's now a glut of corners in Orchard Park, and not all of them can stay.

"How does this player make the roster? And sometimes it's on fourth down," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "Like he's gonna beat out someone else, and it could even be at a different position. This fifth corner or fourth corner beats out a sixth wide receiver. It doesn't always come up with the same position."

Not including any undrafted rookie signings, but accounting former nickels like All-Pro starter Taron Johnson, Buffalo has 12 cornerbacks on the 90-man roster.

The Bills brought back former draft picks, and starters, Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson after one year away. It seems as if at least the former's roster spot is almost guaranteed due to his knowledge of the system, locker room value and close relationship with head coach Sean McDermott.

Dane Jackson run pursui
Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine (34) runs around end chased by Carolina Panthers cornerback Dane Jackson (23) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As for the three draft picks, there's likely paths to roster spots but they'll have to show value across multiple positions and/or special teams.

RELATED: Bills set rookie minicamp dates looking for next 'Buffalo Joe'

"We did draft three corners, but it's really two outside corners. [Jordan] Hancock is, we're looking at him as a nickel safety, so more in that camp. The way we've used Cam Lewis, but could play outside," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.

Versatility is what can help Hancock, who is fresh off a CFP national championship with Ohio State, make the 53-man roster as a rookie sixth-rounder.

RELATED: Bills scouts were 'sweating it' before landing 'undervalued' Ohio State draft pick

"So, you would love it, for a guy like Cam, if he comes in and shows his worth. That's a gameday jersey roster saver that can play all those spots. He's a safety net for the roster. Somebody goes down and plus he's playing [special{ teams," said Beane.

The math suggests the Bills are likely to roster 10 defensive backs — six cornerbacks (two of which play nickel) and four safeties. There's the outside chance an 11th DB can steal a spot as a core special teams contributor.

Jordan Hancock (7) pass defense
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) reaches for a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) in the second half in the CFP National Championship / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News