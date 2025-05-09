Buffalo Bills' sudden CBs glut creates tough roster decisions for Brandon Beane
Well, that escalated quickly.
It was only a few weeks ago that the Buffalo Bills were severely undermanned at the cornerback position, needing a starting CB2 and a battle-tested backup.
After dedicating two free-agent signings and three draft picks to the position, there's now a glut of corners in Orchard Park, and not all of them can stay.
"How does this player make the roster? And sometimes it's on fourth down," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "Like he's gonna beat out someone else, and it could even be at a different position. This fifth corner or fourth corner beats out a sixth wide receiver. It doesn't always come up with the same position."
Not including any undrafted rookie signings, but accounting former nickels like All-Pro starter Taron Johnson, Buffalo has 12 cornerbacks on the 90-man roster.
The Bills brought back former draft picks, and starters, Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson after one year away. It seems as if at least the former's roster spot is almost guaranteed due to his knowledge of the system, locker room value and close relationship with head coach Sean McDermott.
As for the three draft picks, there's likely paths to roster spots but they'll have to show value across multiple positions and/or special teams.
RELATED: Bills set rookie minicamp dates looking for next 'Buffalo Joe'
"We did draft three corners, but it's really two outside corners. [Jordan] Hancock is, we're looking at him as a nickel safety, so more in that camp. The way we've used Cam Lewis, but could play outside," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.
Versatility is what can help Hancock, who is fresh off a CFP national championship with Ohio State, make the 53-man roster as a rookie sixth-rounder.
RELATED: Bills scouts were 'sweating it' before landing 'undervalued' Ohio State draft pick
"So, you would love it, for a guy like Cam, if he comes in and shows his worth. That's a gameday jersey roster saver that can play all those spots. He's a safety net for the roster. Somebody goes down and plus he's playing [special{ teams," said Beane.
The math suggests the Bills are likely to roster 10 defensive backs — six cornerbacks (two of which play nickel) and four safeties. There's the outside chance an 11th DB can steal a spot as a core special teams contributor.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —