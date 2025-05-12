TikToker shares construction update video inside new Highmark Stadium
It's always nice to get a sneak peak at an upcoming new project. Especially one as massive as the Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium.
With the stadium set to debut for the 2026 season, a new scenic viewing section added to the venue, and the installation of the stadium's first bowl still fresh, there's a lot of buzz going around about the Bills' new home venue. Despite some of the snags along the way, like additional debt added to an already expensive $1.4 billion budget — now closer to $2.1 billion — Buffalo's new home appears to be closer than ever to being ready.
One construction worker helping with the project gave fans an inside look of the new venue recently on TikTok. His account, @zdawg1616, features several other Highmark Stadium progress videos. But his most recent one specifically features him entering the stadium seating area with a video of the field overall from a bird's eye view.
And by the looks of the video, the stadium's progress is promising for a projected start for the 2026 season.
The buzz around the Bills' new home turf is palpable. There's endless opportunities that a new venue like this can bring. From concerts and crossover events like the NHL's Winter Classic to potentially hosting the NFL Draft, Buffalo's new stadium creates a world of opportunities for the city to generate new forms of revenue.
But more importantly, it gives the Bills a fresh look at home for the first time in over 50 years. The hope is that the new stadium's build can coincide with the city hoisting its first Lombardi Trophy as Buffalo plays out its last season at the old Highmark Stadium.
