First look at Bills' humongous rookie DT during minicamp in Orchard Park

The Buffalo Bills added a massive body to their defensive line interior and the 6-foot-7 fourth-round rookie was in uniform at Friday's minicamp

Ralph Ventre

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker (0) gets ready pre snap against the Texas Longhorns during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker (0) gets ready pre snap against the Texas Longhorns during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
We know that Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker is a large human, but one can't fully appreciate just how large until getting an up-close look at the behemoth.

Hat tip to Bills' press corps member Alex Brasky for delivering a 10-second video clip that shows Walker's side profile from his cleats up to his helmet. The rookie's No. 96 jersey fits so tightly, it practically looks painted on.

The former Kentucky captain appears every bit as big as his 6-foot-7, 331-pound measurements suggest. Walker is tall, long and wide. He has 34.5-inch arms and his wingspan exceeds 84 inches.

The Bills traded back up to the No. 109 overall selection to draft Walker early in Round 4, taking a prospect that once had a first-round draft grade before slipping in 2024.

With the potential to be a tremendous fourth-round value, Walker will have to rediscover the 2023 form that earned him All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors from three different outlets.

It's been revealed that Walker played through a back injury this past season, which could explain his dip in production. As Brasky noted in his social media post, the rookie DT "was held out of some positional work at Friday’s rookie minicamp as he continues to nurse a back injury."

"The more research you do, you find out he's dealing with a back situation, and so that's where you just go, alright, if we can get this guy back to 2023, he wouldn't be here right now," said general manager Brandon Beane. "He didn't forget how to play football in a year. And I believe if he had come out a year ago, he would have been in the first round. That's my opinion."

Deone Walker vertica
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker (DL38) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

