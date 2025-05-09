First look at Bills' humongous rookie DT during minicamp in Orchard Park
We know that Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker is a large human, but one can't fully appreciate just how large until getting an up-close look at the behemoth.
Hat tip to Bills' press corps member Alex Brasky for delivering a 10-second video clip that shows Walker's side profile from his cleats up to his helmet. The rookie's No. 96 jersey fits so tightly, it practically looks painted on.
The former Kentucky captain appears every bit as big as his 6-foot-7, 331-pound measurements suggest. Walker is tall, long and wide. He has 34.5-inch arms and his wingspan exceeds 84 inches.
The Bills traded back up to the No. 109 overall selection to draft Walker early in Round 4, taking a prospect that once had a first-round draft grade before slipping in 2024.
With the potential to be a tremendous fourth-round value, Walker will have to rediscover the 2023 form that earned him All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors from three different outlets.
It's been revealed that Walker played through a back injury this past season, which could explain his dip in production. As Brasky noted in his social media post, the rookie DT "was held out of some positional work at Friday’s rookie minicamp as he continues to nurse a back injury."
"The more research you do, you find out he's dealing with a back situation, and so that's where you just go, alright, if we can get this guy back to 2023, he wouldn't be here right now," said general manager Brandon Beane. "He didn't forget how to play football in a year. And I believe if he had come out a year ago, he would have been in the first round. That's my opinion."
