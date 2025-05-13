Bills' Dion Dawkins permanently commemorates iconic Josh Allen play
It’s safe to say Dion Dawkins has a lot of love for his quarterback. But a recent move has endeared him to Josh Allen forever.
The Buffalo Bills' left tackle has shown his love to Allen in many ways over the years. From making a case for him en route to his first MVP to talking about their chemistry and growth on the field, the four-time Pro Bowler has always gushed over Allen across their seven seasons as teammates.
But his latest display of affection is a little deeper. How about skin deep?
Known for sporting tons of ink across his body, Dawkins added a new piece of art to his tattoo collection. And what did it feature? None other than the Bills' MVP quarterback.
While the video itself was initially shared on January 18, it has resurfaced this week in a post on X.
The coolest thing about the tattoo is it is one of Allen's most signature plays from his 2024 MVP campaign. In a Week 13 rout of the 49ers, Allen set the NFL world ablaze as he threw a pass, followed it after Amari Cooper hauled it in, and took a pitch from Cooper just for him to dive into the end zone in a snowy affair in Buffalo.
It was a play that lives on in the pantheon of plays for an elite talent with tons of highlight reel plays.
Many have permanently branded themselves with Allen tattoos since he's joined the Bills. But none have also locked down Allen's blindside for nearly a decade like Dawkins.
So while it is unique to see a teammate getting a tattoo featuring another teammate, Dawkins' tattoo has more layers to it than what meets the eye.