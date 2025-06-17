Examples of Josh Allen and Tom Brady connection continue to circulate internet
The friendship you never knew you needed in your life is Josh Allen and Tom Brady’s.
The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback and the former New England Patriots legendary quarterback were once AFC East rivals, but in Brady’s retirement, the two have seemingly become best buddies, particularly connecting over the game of golf.
Back in May, a 2022 video of Allen resurfaced as he made fun of his fellow league MVP alongside rival Patrick Mahomes before “The Match.” Allen poked fun at Brady’s infamous NFL scouting combine picture, which he showed to Brady that he had it printed on a golf ball.
Brady used his trump card, though, getting Allen back on the course with his Lombardi Trophy golf ball.
”Ask Josh if he’s ever seen one of these,” said Brady regarding the elusive Super Bowl trophy and Allen’s quest for his first. “Do you know what that is?”
But there’s also been some wholesome content between the two. Prior to playing at Peeble Beach in February 2024, Brady poked a little fun at Allen about only wanting to play nine holes as a 27 year old in his prime, as opposed to himself, a 46-year-old in retirement.
But what was cool about the moment was that Brady got to meet Allen’s father for the first time.
”Nice to meet you, I love your son,” said Brady to the older Allen.
It’s a unique bond the two All-Pros have. One may see two former divisional rivals whenever they’re together. But for Brady, it’s a way for him to tip his cap to a player from the next generation.
And for Allen — who has notably expressed his fandom for Brady — it has to be surreal having such a connection with an idol of his. But especially considering he’s the man many refer to as the greatest football player of all time.
