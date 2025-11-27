Bills post worrisome injury report for struggling offense with Steelers on deck

The week's first injury report is a troubling one for the Buffalo Bills' offense.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid was unavailable. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel remained out. Starting tackles Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins were also non-participants.

In what's never a welcomed sight, quarterback Josh Allen appeared on the official injury report with a right elbow issue. While the injury did not limit the reigning NFL MVP's practice participation, he was seen wearing a strip of padding over the elbow.

Kincaid and Samuel missed the Week 12 loss against the Houston Texans on November 20, and it's definitely concerning to see them as non-participants following the "mini bye." The former has been nursing a strained hamstring since November 9 while the latter has been nicked up in the elbow, knee and neck.

Trouble for both tackles

Forced out of the Thursday Night Football setback in Houston due to a shoulder injury, it seemed likely Brown was headed for a multi-week absence. The surprise is with Dawkins, who cleared concussion evaluation during the Thursday game before symptoms emerged afterwards.

"The next day is when I first heard of it. He was cleared during the game, then afterwards, I got wind of it the next day," said McDermott.

With Dawkins in the concussion protocol, the Bills are in danger of missing both starting tackles against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30.

Ryan Van Demark, who finished out the Week 12 game for Brown, will likely earn his second start of the season. It's also possible that Tylan Grable will come directly off Injured Reserve and into the starting lineup at the other tackle spot. He was a full participant on Wednesday.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maxwell Hairston's progress in protocol

The Bills' first-round rookie cornerback left the Week 12 loss due to a head injury, landing in concussion protocol heading into the "mini bye."

Due to the fact he was a limited participant at practice, it appears that Hairston has completed at least three stages in the five-step return-to-play process mandated by the NFL.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston makes an interception catching the ball meant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Terrel Bernard remains on shelf

Bernard suffered an elbow injury last time out against the Houston Texans. He went off to the locker room and eventually returned to the sideline with his right arm in a sling.

Although it's unlikely he'll be available on November 30 against the Steelers, Bernard may have avoided a long-term injury.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and linebacker Matt Milano (58) attempt to tackle Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) during the game at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 13)

WEDNESDAY



LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP



DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — DNP



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP



WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP



CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Limited



DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited



WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited



QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full



DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full



OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full

