Bills post worrisome injury report for struggling offense with Steelers on deck
The week's first injury report is a troubling one for the Buffalo Bills' offense.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid was unavailable. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel remained out. Starting tackles Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins were also non-participants.
In what's never a welcomed sight, quarterback Josh Allen appeared on the official injury report with a right elbow issue. While the injury did not limit the reigning NFL MVP's practice participation, he was seen wearing a strip of padding over the elbow.
Kincaid and Samuel missed the Week 12 loss against the Houston Texans on November 20, and it's definitely concerning to see them as non-participants following the "mini bye." The former has been nursing a strained hamstring since November 9 while the latter has been nicked up in the elbow, knee and neck.
Trouble for both tackles
Forced out of the Thursday Night Football setback in Houston due to a shoulder injury, it seemed likely Brown was headed for a multi-week absence. The surprise is with Dawkins, who cleared concussion evaluation during the Thursday game before symptoms emerged afterwards.
"The next day is when I first heard of it. He was cleared during the game, then afterwards, I got wind of it the next day," said McDermott.
With Dawkins in the concussion protocol, the Bills are in danger of missing both starting tackles against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30.
Ryan Van Demark, who finished out the Week 12 game for Brown, will likely earn his second start of the season. It's also possible that Tylan Grable will come directly off Injured Reserve and into the starting lineup at the other tackle spot. He was a full participant on Wednesday.
Maxwell Hairston's progress in protocol
The Bills' first-round rookie cornerback left the Week 12 loss due to a head injury, landing in concussion protocol heading into the "mini bye."
Due to the fact he was a limited participant at practice, it appears that Hairston has completed at least three stages in the five-step return-to-play process mandated by the NFL.
Terrel Bernard remains on shelf
Bernard suffered an elbow injury last time out against the Houston Texans. He went off to the locker room and eventually returned to the sideline with his right arm in a sling.
Although it's unlikely he'll be available on November 30 against the Steelers, Bernard may have avoided a long-term injury.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 13)
WEDNESDAY
LB Terrel Bernard (right elbow) — DNP
OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — DNP
OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (illness) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) — DNP
CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) — Limited
DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) — Limited
WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) — Limited
QB Josh Allen (right elbow) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (wrist) — Full
FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full
OL Tylan Grable (concussion) — Full
