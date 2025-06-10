Presumably disgruntled Bills’ star surprisingly reports for minicamp
Things may not be all peachy for the Buffalo Bills and James Cook. But his appearance on Tuesday is one of the most encouraging developments between him and the team this offseason.
NFL insider Adam Schefter reported in a post on X that the disgruntled Bills’ back was in fact in attendance for the opening day of Buffalo’s mandatory minicamp this week.
While Cook missed OTAs, seemingly still salty over his inability to come to an agreement with the Bills on a contract extension, the two-time Pro Bowler has put that aside to join his team in Orchard Park, in hopes of ensuring his role as RB1.
It’s been a tumultuous time for Cook and Buffalo to say the least. After expressing the need for a contract extension around $15 million per season, the Bills have tried to offer him a new deal, but was clearly not in the ballpark Cook requested.
What did not help him this offseason was the fact that All-Pro backs in Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry both got new deals, who are slated at $20.6 million and $15 million per year, respectively.
Cook may not be seen in the same way that many around the league view Barkley and Henry. But he sure does have a case for a new deal as one of the game’s top backs who may be a tier below them.
He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, produced a 1,500+ scrimmage yard season in 2023, and is coming off a 2024 season where he was second in the NFL in total scores (18).
Cook, however, is also the lead dog in a stable of a backfield that allowed him to play on only 48 percent of the Bills’ snaps in 2024.
While things are not settled just yet, the hope is that Cook’s presence at minicamp can potentially lead to a “hold-in” situation that has allowed other NFL stars to land new deals in recent years.
