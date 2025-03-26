NFL draft analyst predicts 'win-win' trade up for Buffalo Bills
NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter proposed six "win-win" trades that could happen on night one of the NFL Draft, including a potential trade-up for the Buffalo Bills.
According to Reuter, the best option would be moving up six spots, from pick 30 to pick 24, making a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. His projected trade would include Buffalo giving up both of their fourth-round picks, No. 109 and No. 132 overall.
Reuter cited general manager Brandon Beane's aggressive nature in past drafts, moving up for Josh Allen, Kaiir Elam, and Dalton Kincaid. Buffalo has 10 draft picks to work with, including seven on Day 3, making a trade-up probable to happen. Meanwhile, the Vikings have just four picks in the draft, meaning a trade-down for Minnesota is likely.
In Reuter's scenario, he could see the Bills "targeting a receiver (Isaiah Bond or Emeka Egbuka), defensive tackle (Kenneth Grant or Derrick Harmon) or secondary help (Nick Emmanwori or Azareye'h Thomas)."
