NFL draft analyst predicts 'win-win' trade up for Buffalo Bills

If Brandon Beane wants to move up in Round 1, there could be one NFC team willing to move down

Colin Richey

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter proposed six "win-win" trades that could happen on night one of the NFL Draft, including a potential trade-up for the Buffalo Bills.

According to Reuter, the best option would be moving up six spots, from pick 30 to pick 24, making a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. His projected trade would include Buffalo giving up both of their fourth-round picks, No. 109 and No. 132 overall.

Reuter cited general manager Brandon Beane's aggressive nature in past drafts, moving up for Josh Allen, Kaiir Elam, and Dalton Kincaid. Buffalo has 10 draft picks to work with, including seven on Day 3, making a trade-up probable to happen. Meanwhile, the Vikings have just four picks in the draft, meaning a trade-down for Minnesota is likely.

In Reuter's scenario, he could see the Bills "targeting a receiver (Isaiah Bond or Emeka Egbuka), defensive tackle (Kenneth Grant or Derrick Harmon) or secondary help (Nick Emmanwori or Azareye'h Thomas)."

Derrick Harmon
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) breaks past Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Brandon Henderson (75) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Published
