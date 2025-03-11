Bills Central

The Buffalo Bills' moves tracked here throughout 2025 NFL free agency

Ralph Ventre

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills were mildly active as the NFL's free-agency negotiating period kicked off on Monday with the new league year set to begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Bills reportedly agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver Josh Palmer and Los Angeles Rams' defensive lineman Michael Hoecht on Day 1.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins, one of 16 available Bills' free agents, went elsewhere, reportedly signing a two-year contract with the New England Patriots.

Buffalo still needs to address its starting cornerback and safety spots with Rasul Douglas and Damar Hamlin set to hit the open market.

No deals are official until the new league year kicks off on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.

Bills Free Agent Additions

WR Josh Palmer (Chargers)

DL Michael Hoecht (Rams)

Josh Palmer (5) catch
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Bills Free Agent Departures

WR Mack Hollins (Patriots)

Bills Free Agent Re-signings

LS Reid Ferguson

long snapper Reid Ferguson (69)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Remaining Bills Unrestricted Free Agents

DT Eli Ankou

OG Will Clapp

WR Amari Cooper

CB Rasul Douglas

FB Reggie Gilliam

S Damar Hamlin

S Kareem Jackson

DT Quinton Jefferson

DT Austin Johnson

RB Ty Johnson

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

TE Quintin Morris

DT Jordan Phillips

DE Dawuane Smoot

DE Casey Toohill

Ty Johnson carry
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

