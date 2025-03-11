Bills' free agency tracker: who signed? who re-signed? who left?
The Buffalo Bills were mildly active as the NFL's free-agency negotiating period kicked off on Monday with the new league year set to begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
The Bills reportedly agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver Josh Palmer and Los Angeles Rams' defensive lineman Michael Hoecht on Day 1.
Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins, one of 16 available Bills' free agents, went elsewhere, reportedly signing a two-year contract with the New England Patriots.
Buffalo still needs to address its starting cornerback and safety spots with Rasul Douglas and Damar Hamlin set to hit the open market.
No deals are official until the new league year kicks off on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.
RELATED: Bills' updated cap space entering second day of legal tampering period
Bills Free Agent Additions
WR Josh Palmer (Chargers)
DL Michael Hoecht (Rams)
Bills Free Agent Departures
WR Mack Hollins (Patriots)
Bills Free Agent Re-signings
LS Reid Ferguson
Remaining Bills Unrestricted Free Agents
DT Eli Ankou
OG Will Clapp
WR Amari Cooper
CB Rasul Douglas
FB Reggie Gilliam
S Damar Hamlin
S Kareem Jackson
DT Quinton Jefferson
DT Austin Johnson
RB Ty Johnson
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
TE Quintin Morris
DT Jordan Phillips
DE Dawuane Smoot
DE Casey Toohill
